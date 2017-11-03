PM reconfirms NZ offer to take 150 Manus and Nauru refugees

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:30

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reconfirmed New Zealand’s offer to Australia to take 150 refugees who have been subject to the offshore processing legislation.

"New Zealand’s offer comes from within our existing refugee quota and applies to refugees on both Manus Island and Nauru.

"I expect that the situation on Manus Island will be discussed in my meeting with Prime Minister Turnbull on Sunday. I intend to reaffirm our offer when we meet.

"I acknowledge that, while New Zealand has not had to contend with these issues on our shores, it’s hard to ignore the human face of this situation and nor should it be ignored.

"New Zealand will also maintain its right to use its robust screening processes for the Refugee Quota programme, regardless of the origin of the refugees. This will safeguard against any security concerns."