On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 15:13

This weekend on The Nation...

Dubbed Labour's "Mr Fix-it", the new Housing and Transport Minister Phil Twyford has a long to-do list, with promises to unclog Auckland's roads and build 100,000 homes over the next ten years. After years of criticising National for the housing crisis, Lisa Owen asks him how he'll handle it now he's in charge.

A year after Donald Trump won the US Presidential election, we take a look back at the highs and lows, and speak to Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca about the anti-Trump resistance.

Then Lisa speaks to New Zealand entrepreneur Derek Handley about why he thinks young people should chase their dreams rather than get a "proper job."

To discuss this and much more we're joined by our panel: Executive Producer of RNZ Podcasts Tim Watkin, PR Consultant Trish Sherson and the Spinoff's Auckland editor Simon Wilson.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.