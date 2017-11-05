Marama Davidson to adopt Te rÄ o Parihaka Bill - Green Party

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 12:01

Today on the 136th anniversary of the invasion of Parihaka, the Green Party is strengthening its call for a national Parihaka Day, announcing that Marama Davidson will re-enter the MÄori Party’s Te rÄ o Parihaka Bill into Parliament’s Member’s Bill Ballot.

The Bill, which was previously in the name of former MÄori Party MP Marama Fox but never drawn, would establish a national day of commemoration to recognise the Crown invasion of Parihaka on the November 5 1881 which was met with non-violent resistance.

"It is essential that Aotearoa honours its history, and that we educate our children about the injustices of our past," said Green Party MÄori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson.

"The passive resistance practised by Te Whiti o Rongomai, Tohu KÄkahi and the people of Parihaka brought an end to the Taranaki land wars, and inspired the world.

"Earlier this year, in a truly historic reconciliation ceremony, the Crown apologised to the people of Parihaka for the first time, including for the rape of women and children.

"The reconciliation acknowledged the enduring mana and rangatiratanga of Taranaki whÄnui and offered new hope for the future of Parihaka papakÄinga.

"But even now still too many New Zealanders haven’t heard of Parihaka. One of the best ways to ensure all our children remember Parihaka is to establish a national day of commemoration.

"I am proud and excited to be taking on this Bill from Marama Fox and the MÄori Party, who did an excellent job in championing this issue and the interests of Parihaka.

"With their departure from Parliament, it’s never been more important that the Greens continue to fight to honour Te Tiriti and advance kaupapa MÄori", said Ms Davidson.