Minister for Women vowing to close gender pay gap in public sector

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 11:48

The Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter is vowing to close the gender pay gap in the public sector ‘within four years.’

‘Well, the gender pay gap still exists, and it’s particularly bad for women of colour - Maori and Pacific women, it’s incredibly high. It’s over 20%. For women on average, it’s close to 10%.

‘We were making progress, and for the last decade, it’s stagnated. And I think there’s a real opportunity with a new government to take a much more effective approach.

‘You make the chief executives of government agencies accountable, put it in their KPIs. We know that there are a whole lot of policies and steps and systems that can be taken to

close the gender pay gap, and we just need to push those levers a little bit harder.’

When asked whether she supports a quota for women on boards Julie Anne Genter told TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme, ‘Yes, I think that there’s evidence that it’s effective, and if we

can’t achieve it otherwise, then I think that we should be exploring it.’

Minister Genter also told Q+A that she hopes the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #metoo will encourage more women to come forward.

‘I certainly hope so, and the ‘me too’ hashtag was used in New Zealand. I think many people would have been very surprised and saddened to see just how common it is for women - and people.’

Please find the full transcript attached and you can watch the interview here.

