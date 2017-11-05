The new Minister for Children says she'll be a 'brave minister'

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 12:49

NZ First MP and Minister for Children Tracey Martin told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that she will be "brave" when it comes to protecting children and her responbilities within Oranga Tamariki.

"I think a lot of politicians concern themselves about their politics, and there are times when you have to put politics aside and actually do what is right," says Minister Martin.

When asked about her position regarding the so-called smacking bill the Minister responded by saying "first of all, the argument or the conversation that I had - and I think it was on this program - was around the law, and was it good law or was it confusing? So it wasn't around people being able to smack their children. That’s rhetoric that comes from somewhere else."

"I would like to move on to conversations about things that are going to happen that will protect children in this country," she says.

