Relieved Alexandra postal services issue has been resolved - Dean

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 13:02

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she is relieved that NZ Post has followed through on its commitment to provide postal services to the Alexandra community.

"I have been monitoring this issue closely since September and was informed today by NZ Post that they have reached an agreement with Paper Plus Alexandra to deliver postal services.

"This is an excellent result and will be a great relief to Alexandra people, who feared for a loss in postal services.

"Under this new arrangement people will be able to post letters and parcels as usual and access over the counter banking services.

"While any business closure is of concern, I believe under the circumstances this is the best possible outcome for Alexandra and I commend NZ Post on going the extra mile to ensure that the town has a viable postal services alternative."