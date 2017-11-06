Celebrating 40 years of science cooperation between NZ and Germany

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:47

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has today welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an event in Wellington to celebrate 40 years of thriving science cooperation between New Zealand and Germany.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of productive and mutually beneficial collaboration between our two countries through the Science and Technology Cooperation (STC) Agreement," says Dr Woods.

"The agreement, which commits to fostering greater research cooperation, has underpinned hundreds of collaborative projects, across all scientific disciplines.

"Despite obvious differences in population, geography and economic size, New Zealand and Germany have been able to leverage each other’s strengths to deliver tangible benefits for both countries."

The event showcased a number of significant collaborative partnerships between New Zealand research organisations and their German partners for the visiting President and his delegation.

These included the InterCoast project between the Universities of Waikato and Bremen exploring marine systems to better understand changes in coastal environments as well as the University of Auckland’s collaborations with the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation focusing on Soft Tissue Robotics.

"Science is a global endeavour and to succeed, we must work collaboratively, both at home and internationally, to find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges," says Dr Woods.

"The Government is committed to fostering international collaboration to ensure New Zealand remains at the forefront of new developments.

"Good things start small and I trust that our science relationship with Germany will continue to flourish and remain a vital part of our international engagement."

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will depart New Zealand on Tuesday 7 November after undertaking further engagements in Wellington and Auckland including a State Dinner at Government House.