Better paid parental leave the right move - CTU

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:52

Mums, dads and other caregivers in paid work around the country will breathe a sigh of relief at the announcement of better paid parental leave today. "Anything we can do to make the first few weeks more relaxed for families with newborns is the right move for New Zealand" Council of Trade Unions Secretary Sam Huggard said.

"We know that families are often juggling work, family commitments, and wages that haven’t kept up with rising living costs. The arrival of a new baby is a precious bonding time for a family, but it also can be very stressful. The evidence shows that giving baby and caregivers more time at home sets them all up for better outcomes when Mum and Dad return to paid work. Having new parents return to paid work when they are rested and feel ready is better for workplaces too" he said.

"No matter what people do for work, family should come first. I’m a parent of young children myself, and I know how much easier it is to transition back to work when you’ve had enough time to settle in at home. Extending paid parental leave is a welcome move for young families all around New Zealand, and we think employers will recognise it’s the right thing to do too."