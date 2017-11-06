PM Ardern to attend APEC and the East Asia Summit

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 17:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Da Nang, Viet Nam to attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting 10-11 November. The Prime Minister will then travel to Manila, The Philippines where she will attend the East Asia Summit 12-14 November.

Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, and Trade and Export Growth Minister, David Parker, will accompany the Prime Minister in Viet Nam and attend the APEC Ministers’ meetings. Associate Trade and Export Growth Minister Damian O’Connor will also attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial meeting in Manila next week.

"I’m very much looking forward to meeting other regional leaders. At the beginning of my leadership, it’s important that I work to strengthen what are very important relationships."

In Da Nang, the Prime Minister will meet with a number of political leaders, and will attend both the APEC Leaders’ and TPP Leaders’ meetings. She will also speak at the APEC CEO Summit on ‘Resource Efficiency and Sustainable Growth’.

"This year’s APEC Leaders’ meeting is focused on economic, financial and social inclusion. This responds to a rising concern in the region about the impact of globalisation and the demand for inclusive and sustainable growth," says Ms Ardern.

"The APEC region is vital for New Zealand’s economic future and my attendance at the meeting will provide a valuable opportunity to promote New Zealand’s commitment to the region. APEC has been a driving force for better connecting the dynamic Asia Pacific region, and the relationships we have developed with our regional partners have helped lay the foundation for several of our regional FTAs."

In Manila, the Prime Minister will meet with key counterparts in the region and attend the East Asia Summit, at which strategic challenges such as North Korea, will be discussed.

"New Zealand is committed to working with member countries to address the Asia-Pacific region’s most pressing strategic challenges and opportunities.

"New Zealand will continue to support UN Security Council Sanctions and international efforts to send a clear message to North Korea and to support a diplomatic solution to the situation," Ms Ardern says.

The Prime Minister will also attend a celebration to mark ASEAN’s 50th Anniversary, and will return to New Zealand on 16 November.