Paid Parental Leave extension announcement welcomed by Commission

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 17:30

The Human Rights Commission has today welcomed news that the Government will be introducing legislation to extend the amount of Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks by 2020.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says the announcement will be welcome news to kiwi families who want to spend more time with their new babies by lessening financial pressures.

"Spending time with a newborn is so important for mums and dads, as well as the baby. It is great to see the Government is providing them with the funding that will enable them to do this," Dr Blue says.

Dr Blue also says it is important that the discussion around this legislation also encourages more dads to share the Parental leave allowance where possible.

"Mum’s who take time out of their career to look after their children generally never make up any ground they lose in that time. I hope that their leave extension will encourage more dads to take leave as well to help close the gender pay gap and lessen the impact of the motherhood penalty."