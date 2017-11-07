Kiwibuild should be means tested - Taxpayers' Union

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 08:52

The announcement by Phil Twyford that KiwiBuild houses won’t be means tested is an expensive middle-class bribe, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Joe Ascroft, Economic Advisor at the Taxpayers' Union says, "The aim of KiwiBuild is to provide ‘affordable housing’ but as long as you haven’t owned a home before, you will be eligible, irrespective of your income."

"Young doctors and lawyers will be thrilled to start their property portfolios with a large subsidy from taxpayers, but it’s not particularly efficient social spending. The Minister should reconsider his proposal, and income test KiwiBuild applicants so resources go to those who most need it."