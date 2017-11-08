Minister of Transport to address road transport conference

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 08:38

The road transport industry is delighted that the new Minister of Transport is to address the Road Transport Forum’s Annual Conference in Hamilton on Saturday, says RTF Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

"The new Government has a big work programme ahead of it in the areas of transport and infrastructure so it is pleasing that members of our industry will have the opportunity to hear directly from the Minister."

"I know the new Government is aware of the vital role that the road transport sector plays in New Zealand’s economy. The Minister’s decision to attend the Conference bodes well for the ongoing relationship between the industry and the new Government," says Shirley.

Other Conference speakers include Tom Nickels of Waste Management, who will discuss his organisations move towards electric vehicle technology. Economist and political commentator Bernard Hickey, Z Energy CEO Mike Bennetts and Abbie Reynolds of the Sustainable Business Council will also provide their views on the state of the economy, the environment and the political direction under the new government.

The 2017 New Zealand Truck Driving Championships Final will run alongside the Conference while the New Zealand Road Transport Industry Awards Dinner will be held on the Conference’s final night and will celebrate outstanding contributions to our industry and the people within it who go the extra mile.

Registration for the Conference on Friday and Saturday and the Road Transport Industry Awards Dinner is available at www.rtfconference.co.nz.