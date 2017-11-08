New book analyses New Zealand's constitution

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:07

A ground-breaking analysis of New Zealand’s constitution that explains the continuing role of the Sovereign, the Governor-General and the Crown in our South Pacific democracy.

New Zealand is a democratic constitutional monarchy, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s sixteen realms. This Realm of New Zealand provides a comprehensive account of how the Queen, the Governor-General and the Crown interact with our democratically elected leaders under New Zealand’s unwritten constitution. The authors explain how these islands in the South Pacific were first brought within Queen Victoria’s dominions, the arrangements then made for their future government, and how those arrangements developed over time with the pressure for democracy and responsible government to become New Zealand’s current constitution. In an afterword, the authors examine some of the key issues to be considered should New Zealand become a republic.

Dame Alison Quentin-Baxter is a distinguished public and international lawyer. She lectured in constitutional history and law at Victoria University of Wellington and from 1987-94 she was the director of the New Zealand Law Commission. Dame Alison has acted as a constitutional advisor in New Zealand and other jurisdictions including Niue, Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Saint Helena. She was appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the law, and is a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order.

Professor Janet McLean is a professor of law at the University of Auckland where she teaches constitutional and administrative law. She is the editor of Property and the Constitution (Hart, 1999) and author of Searching for the State in British Legal Thought (Cambridge University Press, 2012) and has contributed numerous articles and chapters in leading books and journals.