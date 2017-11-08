Public Policy Institute 'will address key policy issues'

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 13:29

The University of Auckland’s Faculty of Arts is launching a comprehensive Public Policy Institute (PPI) to foster independent, critical research on key policy issues affecting New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific and the broader global community.

Led by inaugural director, Jennifer Curtin, Associate Professor of Politics and Coordinator of the Master of Public Policy, the new institute is modelled on similar institutions overseas and has been developed at Auckland with input from the University’s eight faculties.

The Dean of Arts, Professor Robert Greenberg, adds that the PPI puts the University of Auckland on the map as a place addressing key policy issues affecting New Zealand and beyond. "It will make our wide-ranging research accessible broadly to the public and will maximise our impact on the business, non-profit, local and national government sectors."

The PPI is also fostering future policy leaders in its role as the new home for the University’s internationally-popular Master of Public Policy (MPP).

Postgraduate students, a third of whom are from overseas, will be based at the PPI’s headquarters in Grafton Road.

"Through the PPI they will continue to engage with researchers and professionals with policy expertise from the government, non-profit and private sectors, to address challenging policy questions. This builds on the highly successful internship programme we offer our MPP students," says Dr Curtin.

A website www.ppi.auckland.ac.nz has been launched and is publishing a series of policy briefs across a range of topics such as measuring and managing health system performance, locating methamphetamine manufacture in New Zealand, managing migration in our big cities, and climate change.

A database of affiliated policy scholars will be housed on the website and a blog called Auckland Policy Commons has been launched as a more informal forum for evidence-informed debate, and the sharing of ideas, critiques and strategies.