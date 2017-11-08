Government must build on New Zealand's success - English

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:17

National Party Leader Bill English has challenged the new Government to continue to build on New Zealand’s success, making the most of the strong platform laid by the hard work of New Zealanders, backed by the former National Government.

"In the past decade New Zealand has experienced one of the fastest growing economies in the developed world, seen hundreds of thousands of jobs created, made real progress on tackling some of our most pressing social issues and led the world in pursuit of free trade.

"We are building houses in near record numbers, helping thousands of first home buyers into houses, seeing strong wage growth, closing the gender pay gap, reducing the number of preventable hospitalisations and lifting thousands of people out of poverty.

"That’s real success and that’s the challenge for this Government - to build on that progress and ensure New Zealand and New Zealanders continue to get ahead. It must do even more.

"We will hold it to account over its ability to improve the lives of New Zealanders beyond the impressive achievements of New Zealand in the last decade.

"We will hold it to account on its ability to grow wages, the economy and jobs, to improve lives and rates of benefit dependence, achievement in schools, and to lower crime rates.

"The National Party is New Zealand’s largest ever Opposition.

"We will ensure we use that to hold the Government to account to ensure New Zealanders continue to get ahead."