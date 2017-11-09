Government committed to increasing public safety

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 11:48

Police Minister Stuart Nash has expressed concern that a number of New Zealanders have reported feeling less safe in the latest Citizens Satisfaction Survey, commissioned by New Zealand Police.

"After nine years of underfunding and under resourcing by the previous government, it is no wonder that the latest Survey shows New Zealanders are feeling less safe in their neighbourhoods or town centres," he says.

"I believe New Zealanders have the right to feel safe in their communities, but when people are telling us they don’t feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark, including nearly a quarter of people surveyed who said they don’t feel safe in their city or town centre after dark, then we have a real issue.

"What also concerns me is that a large number of people across the country reported a decline in the belief that Police are responsive to community needs and that Police are involved in community activities.

"This echoes what I have heard at the 200 street corner meetings I have held over the last two years and is one of my key focuses as Police Minister.

"This is why Labour and New Zealand First have made a binding commitment to work towards recruiting 1,800 more police staff into our communities and into fighting organised crime over the next three years."

Mr Nash is working with the Police Commissioner and the Police Executive Team on how to best achieve this goal.

"I intend to visit these communities to hear for myself what their concerns are and to talk to Police staff on what can be done to help address the situation. My number one priority is to ensure public safety and I will work with Police, helping them to make New Zealand the safest country in the world.

"Under a Labour-led government we will see more police in our neighbourhoods because we understand that living in fear is no way to live at all," said Mr Nash.

The survey presents the results of over 9,000 interviews, conducted between July 2016 and June 2017. The results can be found on the Police website: http://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/citizens-satisfaction-survey-reports