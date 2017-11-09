Government commits to better labour laws in film sector

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 15:34

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway has today announced that the Government will collaborate with representatives of both the film industry and people working in film and television to develop a durable framework for workplace relations in the sector.

Meeting with representatives from across the film sector that advocate for producers, technicians, actors, writers, directors and musicians, Minister Lees-Galloway says all parties are committed to working closely, collegially and collaboratively to find an enduring and positive structure that works for everyone in the sector.

"The film industry, like any business, needs certainty and today this Government has reaffirmed our commitment to New Zealand’s vibrant, strong and world-leading film industry.

"Labour and our support parties are determined to provide New Zealand workers a fair go, and we are committed to restoring the right for all New Zealand workers to engage in collective negotiations.

"My discussions with advocates and union representatives in the film sector have been very constructive and it’s fair to say we’re all excited about what we can achieve by working together.

"I will seek to formalise this good start with the establishment of a Film Industry Joint Working Group to develop a durable framework to restore collective bargaining rights for film workers in a way that is fit for purpose for the industry.

"I appreciate the need for certainty to encourage continued investment in New Zealand, and my message to the international film industry is that New Zealand will remain both a premium hub of film craft and innovation, and as easy to do business with in future as it is today.

"Under the last Labour-led Government, the New Zealand film industry flourished like never before. Under this Labour-led Government, it will continue to be a shining light of New Zealand industry and innovation," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Letter from Minister Lees-Galloway to film industry groups attached