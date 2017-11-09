Proposed Kapiti Coast District Plan adopted

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 15:14

KÄpiti Coast District Council has today signed-off the long awaited Proposed District Plan (PDP).

After considered debate, Council unanimously voted to adopt the recommendations of the independent hearing panel around the PDP, which is regarded as the standing rule book for development in our community.

Mayor K Gurunathan is pleased that the PDP was approved and acknowledges the contribution submitters and council staff put into helping bring this PDP through to its final stages.

"The new PDP provides for the on-going growth and development of our district over the next 10 years.

"One of the key elements of the PDP is ensuring that both our rural and urban communities flourish while making sure that the KÄpiti Coast’s unique and natural character continue to thrive."

The Council’s decision will be publicly notified shortly and this will allow for any appeals to the Environment Court.

Submitters share their views on the proposed Easter Sunday Trading

The KÄpiti Coast District Council today heard from 12 submitters who asked to speak to their submission on the proposed Easter Sunday Trading during a public hearing.

The public hearing process follows a one month formal consultation period that attracted a total of 239 submissions, as well as a petition from First Union with 326 signatures on it.

Mayor K Gurunathan says he welcomed the opportunity to hear from members of the public who have strong views around the Sunday Easter trading proposition.

"This is a really important community debate that is happening all around the country right now. Locally, we are going to see extremely hefty views for and against opening businesses on Easter Sunday. It’s really essential that we have this conversation and not shy away from it."

The Council will now analyse all submissions received and discuss the matter together. A decision on whether the policy should be adopted will be made at the 23 November Council meeting.

If Council adopts the policy, Easter Sunday shop trading in the KÄpiti district could come into effect by 2018. If a policy is not adopted, only the few shops currently permitted by law to open will be permitted to open.