|
[ login or create an account ]
Associate Minister for MÄori Development, Willie Jackson said it was an honour last night to present the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Book and Journalism Awards to one of the MÄori World’s wahine toa veteran broadcasting star, Wena Harawira.
"Wena was the first woman reporter and presenter on TVNZ’s MÄori language show Te Karere nearly 35 years ago at a time when very few MÄori, let alone MÄori women, were on our national screen," says Mr Jackson.
"She was seen as a trailblazer and her voice and immaculate presentation resonated with everyone - not just MÄori.
"After Te Karere, Wena was involved in Mana MÄori Media and has played a major role at MÄori Television as a presenter and producer through the years.
"I even had the privilege of working with her in the early 1990’s as a fellow broadcaster, and was always impressed with her ability in both languages, MÄori and English, and her consummate broadcasting ability.
"Her broadcasting career deserved to be honoured, as she is not a person who looks for accolades.
"All the other young MÄori women who were celebrated last night at the awards could have no better role model than Wena Harawira of NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui and NgÄi TÅ«hoe," says Mr Jackson.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.