Minister honours "Wahine Toa" MÄori broadcasting star

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 15:46

Associate Minister for MÄori Development, Willie Jackson said it was an honour last night to present the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Book and Journalism Awards to one of the MÄori World’s wahine toa veteran broadcasting star, Wena Harawira.

"Wena was the first woman reporter and presenter on TVNZ’s MÄori language show Te Karere nearly 35 years ago at a time when very few MÄori, let alone MÄori women, were on our national screen," says Mr Jackson.

"She was seen as a trailblazer and her voice and immaculate presentation resonated with everyone - not just MÄori.

"After Te Karere, Wena was involved in Mana MÄori Media and has played a major role at MÄori Television as a presenter and producer through the years.

"I even had the privilege of working with her in the early 1990’s as a fellow broadcaster, and was always impressed with her ability in both languages, MÄori and English, and her consummate broadcasting ability.

"Her broadcasting career deserved to be honoured, as she is not a person who looks for accolades.

"All the other young MÄori women who were celebrated last night at the awards could have no better role model than Wena Harawira of NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui and NgÄi TÅ«hoe," says Mr Jackson.

