Equal pay awards champions show the way for NZ employers - Genter

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 19:22

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter congratulates champions of the 2017 YWCA Equal Pay Awards, Lion and HR director at Simpson Grierson Jo Copeland, awarded this evening.

"Employers honoured tonight are leading the way for all New Zealand employers who want to close the gender pay gap. We can all learn from their example and reap the benefits for people and business" said Ms Genter.

"Congratulations to Lion and Jo Copeland for their outstanding efforts to ensure that better employment practices are the new norm.

"People should be paid fairly for their work and most people agree that they should not be paid less because they are a woman.

"As Minister for Women I am committed to closing the gender pay gap, starting with the core public service, and working on pay equality issues for New Zealand women.

"The YWCA Equal Pay Awards are a great way for employers to show their progress and encourage others.

"I am particularly pleased to see such a range of companies and organisations entering the awards this year.

"I encourage all New Zealand organisations to look at what they can do to understand and close their gender pay gaps, and to put it into practice," said Ms Genter.