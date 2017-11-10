Facilities necessary, but Emirates Team NZ can fund itself - NZTU

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 11:35

Finance Minister Grant Robertson should be ruling out even more taxpayers’ money being used to support Team New Zealand’s private sponsors, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says, "Team New Zealand is something to be proud of, but that doesn’t mean taxpayers should be forced to pay for the team. Giving money to Team NZ means private sponsors like Emirates just get a better deal."

"The Government’s role in the America's Cup is to ensure good quality infrastructure, not fund a sports team."

"Labour rightly criticised the last Government for its corporate welfare grants and forking out for what is effectively a billionaire’s sport. Incredible that an invitation to the races appears to be enough to change their policy."

"Team New Zealand have proved in Bermuda that they are world class in absence of government funding. There's no reason for the Government to jinx that now."