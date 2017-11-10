All Whites wished all the best as they embark on final steps to World Cup

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:24

All Whites wished all the best as they embark on final steps to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson is wishing the All Whites success as they embark on the final legs of their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign against Peru at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium on Saturday. The teams will face off in a final qualifying game at Estadio Nacional de Lima on 15 November.

"Only two All Whites teams have ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and Coach Anthony Hudson has named his most experienced squad to give New Zealand the best fighting chance of getting to Russia in 2018," said Minister Robertson.

"I will never forget the last time we qualified, when Rory Fallon scored the decisive goal to defeat Bahrain at Westpac Stadium and send the All Whites to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It remains the most exciting live sport event I have ever attended. With a sell-out crowd I am sure we can re-create that atmosphere again on Saturday.

"There is no doubt that facing World No. 10 Peru is a huge challenge, but the All Whites are capable of pulling off a victory, especially in front of a proud and loud home crowd.

"Hudson has named a hugely experienced squad for the two-legged tie - with the likes of captain Winston Reid, striker Chris Wood, defender Tommy Smith and midfielder Ryan Thomas - as New Zealand looks to make it a memorable night in the capital.

"I want to congratulate New Zealand Football on the hard work that has gone into supporting the squad, as well as preparing for and organising the match. Go the All Whites - let’s do this!"