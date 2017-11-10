On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 15:05

This weekend on The Nation...

As negotiations continue over the Trans Pacific Partnership in Vietnam, we'll get the latest from the Trade Minister David Parker

Then Lisa Owen speaks to the new Minister for Children Tracey Martin about what she intends to do to right the historic wrongs of children who have been abused in state care.

Nicola Kean takes a look at how the Housing First programme is getting people off the streets and into homes in Auckland and Hamilton.

And Swedish transport expert Matts-Ake Belin talks about his vision for zero deaths on the roads.

We'll discuss all this and more with our panel: Sunday Star Times editor Jonathan Milne, PR Consultant Ben Thomas, and Maxine Gay from First Union.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.