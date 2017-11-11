Protest at the sale 'kwila' furniture made from West Papua rainforest

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 11:45

West Papua Action Auckland and supporters will conduct a "Don’t Buy Kwila" demonstration close to the Mitre 10 Mega Store at 72 Lunn Ave Mt Wellington at 10-30 am on Saturday 11 November. A parallel action will take place at Mitre 10 Papanui, Christchurch on the same morning.

‘These days it is completely unacceptable to keep using kwila that comes from destroying rainforests. By buying kwila timber we are destroying indigenous peoples’ lives, our climate and the amazing biodiversity in the rainforests. Why should we destroy the homes of others to add a deck or some furniture to our homes?’

Mitre 10 stores in New Zealand are selling kwila decking and a range of kwila furniture (Icarus). All the evidence points to this coming from West Papua.[1] West Papua Action Auckland is seeking a meeting with Mitre 10 management, without success so far.

In West Papua tribal people are losing the traditional land and the forests that is their ‘natural supermarket’ and source of their livelihood. They do not have guaranteed land rights, have not given their consent to this destructive logging, and are powerless against these wealthy corporate interests. These rainforests are also critical carbon stores for the fight against climate change and keeping global warming under 2 degrees.[2] Kwila is fast heading to be a threatened species - likely to become extinct if current rates of logging continue. The density of kwila is only 5-10 trees per hectare in healthy forests and the tree takes up to 80 years to grow to maturity.

We don’t log kauri in New Zealand -we should not take kwila from the pristine paradise forests on the island of New Guinea.

Almost all of the kwila available currently in decking and furniture stores comes from the old growth forests of Indonesian controlled West Papua. While some retailers are now turning away from kwila to other woods with independent certification of sustainability and legality, this is not the case for Mitre 10.

For more information about West Papua and ongoing human rights abuses under Indonesian rule see:

Report on a Fact Finding delegation to West Papua in 2016 https://cjpcbrisbane.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/we-will-lose-ever

[1] See Greenpeace; ‘Merbau’s last stand’. http://www.greenpeace.org/international/en/news/features/merbau-s-last-stand/

West Papua Action Auckland has maintained a watching brief on the retail market in hardwood furniture and decking over several years.

[2] ‘Deforestation drives climate change more than we thought’ Cornell University 2017 http://www.futurity.org/deforestation-climate-change-1534362/