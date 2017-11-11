Govt signals Chief Technology Officer a priority appointment

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 11:02

The Government has outlined its priorities across digital technology, media and open government signalling that the establishment of a Chief Technology Officer is at the top of the list.

Delivering the keynote speech at NetHui 2017, the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media and Government Digital Services and the Associate Minister of State Services (Open Government), Clare Curran, said that the Chief Technology Officer would be responsible for preparing and overseeing a national digital architecture, or roadmap, for the next five to ten years.

Ms Curran also said that the Government would begin work on a blueprint for digital inclusion to address the emerging digital divide, establish RNZ+ as the centrepiece of a full non-commercial public media service for all New Zealanders, institute a process for the proactive release of government information and create a framework for strengthening citizens’ rights in the digital environment.

"This Government will be modern, future-focused and innovative. We will also work collaboratively with industry, non-government organisations and communities."

Further, Ms Curran said she would convene reference groups in her key portfolio areas and task them with pulling together leading thinkers and actors in each area, from inside government and across industry, local government, MÄoridom, non-government organisations and community groups to ensure that the best thinking is applied to realising Government policy.

"This Government intends to progress its goals to close the digital divide by 2020, and to make ICT the second largest contributor to GDP by 2025."

"New Zealanders rightly expect that their government should behave in a predictable, open and transparent way and ensure that nobody is left behind. The internet and digital tools are fundamental to us achieving these goals," Ms Curran said.

Read the Minister’s NetHui speech here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/speech/address-nethui-2017-aotea-centre-auckland