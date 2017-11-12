China's political influence needs investigation - Dr Anne-Marie Brady

|
A warning from Chinese politics expert Dr Anne-Marie Brady today that New Zealand is unaware of the level of China’s political influence, which she says includes our Chinese-language media being "co-opted", close contact between our political parties and political donations. She’s urging the government to address these issues. "We need to have a look at it. There’s other countries who have parallels with us, like Norway, who don’t follow the method of campaign donations. It’s state-funded according to your votes. And that’s one way to protect a nation against political interference," she says.
Dr Brady is urging the government to be "proactive for the changing global order" and examine our legislation.
"Geopolitics [is] moving in different directions from where they have been for the last couple of hundred years, and New Zealand is part of where China is now interested, moving south."
Q+A, 9-10am Sundays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1.
Repeated Sunday evening at around 11:35pm. Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz
