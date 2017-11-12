Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 12:10

Beijing-based New Zealand businessman claims worst NZ trade performance with China since "80s"

The tremendous growth rate in trade with China has eased off according to Beijing-based Wigram Capitol Advisors principal Rodney Jones.

"The last five years have been our worst trade performance with China since the early ‘80s," he says.

Mr Jones would like to see a stronger focus from NZ on its relationship with China. "We don’t listen enough to what China says. We don’t read enough about what China says."

When asked by Q+A interviewer Jack Tame how NZ could turn its trade performance around Mr Jones responded by saying, "this is where the TPP or the CPTPP matters."

"Where we can grow going forward is known commodity exports. We all know we’re maxed out. Water was the big issue. We’re reaching limits. With China, our trade is all about commodities - meat, dairy, logs. With the rest of Asia, it’s about non-commodity exports."