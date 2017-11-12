TPP deal still alive - NZ Trade Minister David Parker

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 11:24

The TPP negotiations taking place in Vietnam appear to have overcome several stumbling blocks and is close to being signed by the remaining 11 nations involved the agreement. It is now being called the ‘Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership’ (CPTPP).

New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker sat down with TVNZ 1’s Political Editor, Corin Dann, and insisted New Zealand has made progress in controversial areas of the agreement, such as the investor-state dispute clauses.

"We've got rid of them completely as between us and Australia, and 80% of the foreign direct investment from TPP countries into New Zealand which would be covered by those clauses comes from Australia. So we've effectively got 80% out, " he says.

New Zealand went into talks with five areas it hoped to address - including protecting Pharmac’s buying model and who can buy our homes - and after discussions, "four and a half out of five" issues have seen gains made.

"The negotiations are largely complete and in a short period of weeks, we have improved it substantially for New Zealand," said Mr Parker.

The US pulled out of the TPP deal with President Trump stating he’d focus on creating one-on-one deals with nations, but Mr Parker believes New Zealand isn’t likely to be one of those nations any time soon.

"If we had a one-on-one deal with America it would be a good thing, but we’ll be unlikely to achieve that in the short-term."