Women effectively working for free from today - Genter

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 08:52

Women are working for free from today till the end of the year because of the gender pay gap and this needs to change, says Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter.

The average man in New Zealand is paid 13.1 percent more than the average woman. From 14 November till the end of the year, women are effectively working for free.

"New Zealanders expect women to be paid fairly for their work, but the gender pay gap shows that women are still being underpaid," said Ms Genter.

"A woman shouldn’t be paid less just because she is a woman or she works in a female dominated industry. Even after adjusting for age, education, experience and other variables there’s still an unexplained gap.

"As Minister for Women I am committed to closing the gender pay gap, starting with the core public service, and working on pay equality issues for New Zealand women.

"I encourage all New Zealand employers to look at what they can do to understand and close their gender pay gaps.