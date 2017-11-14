Kaikoura Harbour back in business - Faafoi

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 12:46

The Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi today announced that the Kaikōura Harbour is open again after being badly damaged in the 14 November 2016 earthquake.

"The harbour is the heart of Kaikōura and today it is back in business," Minister Faafoi said.

Speaking at the harbour opening, Minister Faafoi said the complex 7.8 magnitude earthquake ruptured 21 fault lines, generated a tsunami and rocked the top of the South Island and bottom of the North.

"This created a truly unique set of challenges. The land movements and shaking were among the strongest in our history, and the earthquakes had a devastating effect on many people, whānau, communities and businesses across Kaikōura, Hurunui, Marlborough and Wellington.

"Communities, te Runanga o Kaikōura, the volunteer sector, business, local and central government all made a huge contribution to the response, pulling together to help and support eachother.

"On Friday I spent the day with people working on the rebuild or affected by it: everyone has shown amazing perseverance and patience. There has been real progress for many but there is still some way to go - so we will keep working with the community for as long as we need to."

A dawn ceremony held at the harbour this morning brought together many of those who had helped in the recovery, Minister Faafoi said.

"The community showed out in force because they know the marina re-opening means so much to the town. People are truly appreciative of the mammoth effort to get the harbour back in business."

At the blessing, the Rūnanga unveiled a monument created from three whale ribs. A part of each bone will be carved later then the monument will be installed permanently.

Minister Faafoi said it was an honour to have spent time in Kaikōura recently, and to have officiated at the harbour opening with Mayor Winston Gray. Civil Defence Emergency Management Director Sarah Stuart-Black and national recovery manager Dave Brash also attended the opening ceremony, as did Minister responsible for Earthquake Commission Megan Woods.