Increasing income is not enough to fix child poverty - NZIER

Monday, 20 May, 2019 - 11:25

Kiwis believe in giving people a fair go. Improving the wellbeing of children living in poverty fits with these values. Wellbeing is not just a trendy name for income or standard of living. A new paper from NZIER shows how it is a powerful idea that goes to the heart of what "a fair go" in life requires.

A better way to increase children’s wellbeing

NZIER asked the question: what is the best way to achieve the government’s policy aim of reducing the real and evident harm caused by child poverty?

Our conclusion is that a three-pronged approach should be investigated:

- Ensure all whÄnau have the resources they need

- Recognise that some people struggle to convert resources into a good life

- Provide targeted additional support so families can develop the capabilities that will enable them to flourish.

Real solutions for real people

Successive governments have mostly looked for simple, across-the-board, resource-based solutions to child poverty. This needs to be supplemented by a focus on how people use the resources they receive.

"Human development is intensely individualistic and policies that focus on social averages and national totals are not going to address the problems facing Kiwis", NZIER Principal Economist Peter Wilson said.

Addressing children’s wellbeing through expanding the real choices people have is much harder than just providing resources. But it is what is needed to give everyone a fair go.

NZIER’s public discussion paper 2019/01 Kia MÄia: Be Bold is available: https://nzier.org.nz/publication/kia-m%C4%81ia-be-bold-improving-the-wellbeing-of-children-living-in-poverty-nzier-public-discussion-paper-20191