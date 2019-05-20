Claim that racism underpins prisoner voting blanket ban

Monday, 20 May, 2019 - 13:09

Former retired Probation officer Tom Hemopo and MÄori Climate Commissioner, Donna Awatere-Huata are due to give evidence this afternoon at the MÄori Prisoner’s Voting Inquiry at the Waitangi Trbunal in Wellington.

Mr Hemopo and Mrs Awatere-Huata claim that the blanket prisoner voting ban discriminates against Maori and is a breach of their tino rangatiratanga and right to participate in the MÄori Electoral voting process.

Mrs Awatere-Huata says that "Racism operates at many levels in NZ and this piece of legislation has taken away MÄori people’s right to vote since the 1850’s. My evidence talks about the racist attitudes of the Crown towards MÄori, the history of racism and colonisation, but more importantly what needs to be done to change those attitudes."

"The prisoner ban is one of many racist pieces of legislation in this country that denies MÄori the right to participate in making decisions about their future. 1 in every 142 MÄori are in prison as oppose to 1 in every 808 non-MÄori. Remove the prisoner voting ban to give our people currently in prison, the right to vote in 2020." Says Mr Hemopo