Draft report on Convention Against Torture released for public comment

Monday, 20 May, 2019 - 16:19

The Government’s draft report for the United Nations on the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is available for public consultation from today until 17 June.

The Ministry of Justice invites the public’s feedback to help ensure the report is clear and accurate.

Feedback will be considered before finalising the report.

New Zealand is one of more than 160 countries that have ratified the Convention, signing it on December 10, 1989. The Convention prohibits torture and other ill-treatment of persons, with a focus on those in detention, and requires countries to take effective measures to prevent such ill- treatment.

The report responds to a specific list of issues provided by the United Nations Committee, which includes what measures New Zealand has taken to combat violence against women and domestic violence; the rights of refugees and asylum seekers; the treatment of detainees, and the effectiveness of the criminal justice system and prisons.

All countries that have signed the Convention are required to report periodically to the United Nations Committee against Torture. New Zealand’s seventh periodic report is due in 2019.

The draft report and consultation tool are available from the Ministry of Justice consultations page.