New Deputy State Services Commissioner appointed

Monday, 20 May, 2019 - 18:13

Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins has today welcomed the appointment of Helene Quilter as Deputy State Services Commissioner.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the appointment at her post-cabinet press conference this afternoon.

Ms Quilter is currently the Secretary of Defence and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Defence. Over the last five years, she has developed and implemented the organisation’s reform of investment management and asset performance and chaired the Defence Capability Management and Capability Reform Boards.

The position of the Deputy State Services Commissioner became vacant on 4 February 2019 when Debbie Power left to take up the role as the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Social Development.

"The Deputy State Services Commissioner is one of the most senior roles in the public service," Chris Hipkins said.

"Ms Quilter is a trusted public service leader with a track record of integrity, sound judgement and courage, and the Government is very pleased to make this appointment," Chris Hipkins said.

Ms Quilter, who holds a Master of Strategic Studies (Distinction) degree from Victoria University of Wellington, has been appointed for five years from 1 July 2019. She finishes her term as the Secretary of Defence and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Defence on 30 June 2019.