Oranga Tamariki failing Maori whanau - Maori Party

Monday, 20 May, 2019 - 18:53

The Māori Party is gravely concerned at recent revelations about Oranga Tamariki's approach to removing children at birth, a significant proportion of which are Māori,and is calling for a complete review and overhaul.

Māori families have been reaching out for advocacy in dealing with Oranga Tamariki, especially in their approach to the removal of children, which disempowers whanau, and causes further harm and trauma.

"The promise of Section 7aa is far from being realised" said Che Wilson in relation to the groundbreaking changes legislated through the House regarding children in care and their relationship to whānau.

Former Māori Party Minister, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell fought to achieve two significant advances in the legislation that governs Oranga Tamariki. The first was to ensure a level of scrutiny and accountability for the Chief Executive to be answerable to whānau, hapū and iwi under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The second was to give prominence to three central concepts; mana tamariki, whakapapa and whanaungatanga.

"We need to ensure that families that have had children uplifted or removed have support around them".

Māori Party representatives are meeting with whanau concerned to hear what they would like to happen.

"Many Māori are speaking about their dissatisfaction with this system and the inherent bias and structural racism within it," said Che Wilson, President of the Māori Party has stated.

"It is simply not good enough".

"While there are some iwi strategic partnerships in place, we need more. We also need to empower whānau, and iwi to be part of this process - and that means challenging some of the currently accepted practices. We need transparency. We need increased support for whānau to heal. We need to see whanau as a collective."

"We need solutions that restore whānau and move them towards oranga - ripping children away from parents at birth does not do this."

The Māori Party advocates for some key strategic levers that could turn the tide:

- investment in culturally appropriate training of whānau to be caregivers; ( ie by accredited kaupapa Māori providers);

- investment in respite care so that whānau in stress have options for support;

- introduce Whānau Ora navigators who can work with whānau and act as intermediaries for the relationship whānau have with Oranga Tamariki (currently Oranga Tamariki employs one Whānau Ora Navigator in this role in Christchurch East);

- increase the numbers of kairaranga across the nation so there are culturally competent workers to mediate between Iwi; Māori organisations and Oranga Tamariki;

- increase the numbers of whānau whakapapa researchers in Oranga Tamariki sites so that appropriate decisions can be made about placement.