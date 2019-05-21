Tighter hate speech laws 'could have prevented mosque attacks'

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 00:07

Labour MP Louisa Wall believes tighter hate speech laws could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks.

"I believe they would have in the long term because we would have called it out, that person wouldn’t have been able to exist with those attitudes and have them unchecked."

Louisa Wall says in addition to law reform, we need better education.

ACT leader David Seymour says hateful rhetoric in the UK has increased under their new hate speech laws and he's not convinced they'll work here.

David Seymour: Can I give you the example of Israel Folau, now what the guy recently put on Instagram is that if you are gay, when you die you will go to a fiery pit in the ground. I mean It’s so ridiculous.

Louisa Wall: It’s not ridiculous, if you are a young gay person David who is coming out And he has done this three times. Last year...

David Seymour: If he had had the Australian police show up at his door and say we are going to arrest you, we are going to discipline you, whatever, I think instead of being ridiculed around the world as he was quite rightly, I think he could have actually have become a martyr and that’s what happened to some extent in the UK.

