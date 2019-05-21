PM statement on Francis Review

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 13:01

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced two practical steps she will take in response to the Francis Review.

"The findings of this report are rightly being taken very seriously. Parliament, like any other workplace, should be free from bullying and harassment and we need to make improvements," Jacinda Ardern said.

"In response to the report, I have asked to receive regular reports from the Department of Internal Affairs and Parliamentary Services on how offices are working generally as well as any exceptional reports where an issue needs to be raised with me promptly.

"I will also share this information with the Labour Party to ensure a joined-up approach in any action that may be taken as a result of these reports.

"While I acknowledge we work in an environment of long hours and pressure, excuses won’t be tolerated.

"At Cabinet and Caucus I have reiterated my expectation that we treat one another with dignity and respect," Jacinda Ardern said.