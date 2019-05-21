Survivor Advisory Group announced

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 13:29

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care has announced the appointment of a Survivor Advisory Group.

The group will represent survivors of abuse in State care and those from faith-based institutions.

Commission Chair Sir Anand Satyanand says survivors are at the centre of the Royal Commission’s work and it is essential their voices are heard and respected.

"We received a large number of applications. Those selected represent a wide range of survivor experiences and networks necessary to give advice to the Royal Commission.

"I am looking forward to working with them," he says.

Almost 50 people applied to be on the Survivor Advisory Group.

The following people were selected: Carol Beckett, Tyrone Marks, Keith Wiffin, Kath Coster, Rangi Wickliffe, Greg Molony, Toni Jarvis, Paora Crawford-Moyle, Albert Epere, Jane Stevens, Piripi Gray, Steve Goodlass, Emily Holden, Jim Goodwin, Anne Stephenson, Michael Chamberlain, Gary Williams, Johnny Siaosi, Sally Champion and Josie Khoury.

The Survivor Advisory Group will meet at least four times per year in either Auckland or Wellington.

For further information go to www.abuseincare.org.nz