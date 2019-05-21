Long awaited re-entry to Pike River Mine

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 15:43

Today’s successful re-entry into the Pike River Coal Mine is a victory for the families who are fighting tirelessly for answers, says New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

"Re-entry into Pike River is about justice. It’s about finding out the truth, and it is about doing what’s right for the families of those 29 men," Mr Peters said.

"On the 13th of December 2016 New Zealand First promised those families that we would re-enter Pike River Mine. It is with solemnity that we deliver on a that promise today," he said.

Re-entry into Pike River Mine was a bottom-line commitment for New Zealand First, and was entrenched in the Labour-New Zealand First Coalition agreement.

"Today is a milestone for those families. The previous government showed so little courage and completely disregarded the need for accountability.

"We have shown today that going back in was possible and could be done safely," said Mr Peters.