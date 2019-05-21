Government not delivering on social housing - O'Connor

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 16:47

The Government’s misguided housing policy has pushed the number of New Zealanders waiting for social housing to record highs, National’s Social Housing spokesperson Simon O’Connor says.

"Latest figures show 11,067 people were waiting for a social or community home at the end of March. That number is 40 per higher than the same time last year, and almost 90 per cent higher than when the National-led Government was last in power.

"This Government continues to deliver nothing but disappointment. Housing Minister Phil Twyford likes to talk about how he is getting on with providing social housing but he is clearly not delivering on his promises.

"The Minister has underestimated the difficulties surrounding social housing issues and shown no ability to improve the situation, let alone ‘fix it’ as he has said.

"The Government’s policies are directly contributing to this rise in both numbers and wait times. Its lack of tenancy reviews and refusal to move on troublesome tenants are just two examples of a system being run inefficiently.

"Changes to private rentals - such as ring-fencing losses, proposed extra taxes, and more requirements adding costs - is leading landlords to leave the market, forcing more and more people on to the social housing waiting list.

"If the Government was really serious about looking out for the wellbeing of New Zealanders, it would be doing more to make sure more people have a roof over their heads."