Landmark climate change bill passes first reading

Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 - 18:04

The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading in Parliament with near unanimous support.

"Today’s vote across political party lines to pass the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill through its first reading signals strong bipartisan support for most aspects of this proposed climate legislation," the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw, said.

"Now New Zealanders have the opportunity to make their submissions to select committee on what they think the final shape of this key legislation should look like," James Shaw said.

"This Bill provides the framework, institutions, guidance and targets New Zealand needs to plan climate action that will help limit global warming to no more than 1.5o Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"It also puts in legislation the requirement to develop a national adaptation plan to address the impacts of climate change.

"I appreciate the broad support the Bill has received in Parliament to take it to select committee.

"I particularly want to acknowledge the National Party’s willingness to continue in the spirit of good faith with its support to send the Bill to select committee.

"I acknowledge that there are differing views on aspects of what’s been drafted. Select committee is the chance where people can put those views and argue their merits. I urge New Zealanders to do so, and I look forward to seeing what comes out of that process," James Shaw said.