Free speech debate shows hate speech laws are a bad idea - ACT

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 11:05

"The response to my recent comments on free speech proves we cannot trust government to enforce hate speech laws", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Speaker Trevor Mallard is the latest to denounce my views and try to shut down any criticism of those who would take away our right to freedom of expression.

"Imagine if the state had even greater powers to punish speech at its disposal.

"The Government, emboldened by the Twitter mob, would now be using that power to investigate and punish a sitting MP’s genuinely-held views.

"Hate speech laws turn debate into a popularity contest where the winners get to silence views they don't like by using the power of the state.

"We find ourselves in an astonishing situation: an MP can vigorously campaign to take away our right to freedom of expression, but, if another MP criticises them, Parliament’s Speaker says they are a bully.

"Freedom of expression is one of the most important values our society has. It cannot be abandoned because anyone, let alone Parliament’s Speaker, weighs in with accusations against anyone who defends it.

"ACT will continue to defend the critical principle that nobody should ever be punished by the power of the state on the basis of opinion."