'Crown has breached Treaty of Waitangi principles with Electoral Act'

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 12:08

Dr Rawiri Waretini-Karena presented evidence this morning in the Maori Prisoner’s Voting Inquiry saying that he was fortunate enough to exercise his right to vote against the referendum on capital punishment while serving time in prison because if the referendum had been successful, he would have been personally subjected to capital punishment and would not be here today.

Dr Waretini-Karena is a co-claimant along with Donna Awatere Huata and Tom Hemopo on the Wai 2867 claim. Their claim alleges that the Crown has breached the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi by allowing the disproportionately large MÄori prison population to be disenfranchised and by failing to protect MÄori from the acts of discrimination and racism, the rights of MÄori prisoners to vote, the taonga of voting rights and the effective exercise of the MÄori Electoral Option.

Dr Waretini-Karena currently holds a PhD in Philosophy. His research was on Maori experiences of historical intergenerational trauma stemming from colonisation due to legislative policies. His evidence shows how these policies have contributed to Maori crime and prison statistics. In his evidence, he highlights this through a whakapapa chart he has developed showing four generations of historical intergenerational trauma from 1840.

He says that "While Maori must challenge legislative polices that discriminate against Maori, they must also seek strategies of healing intergenerational trauma not just as a whanau, hapu and iwi, but as a society on the whole. The cycle is harder to break for Maori when Crown policies and acts are constantly compounded, concentrated and deeply rooted in law"

Mr Waretini-Karena wants to see the removal of s 80(1)(d) of the Electoral Act 1993, as it disenfranchises the right of Maori prisoners to participate the election process and therefore they are further punished, isolated and excluded even more from society, impeding any chances of restorative healing processes upon release.

He believes that the government is unreasonable on crime and prisoners and only want to score votes with scant regard for those who are unable to defend their rights against discriminatory political practices because they are rendered powerless and voiceless.