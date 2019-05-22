School Strike for Climate NZ - Zero Carbon Bill

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 13:18

Yesterday was the first reading of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Thousands of young people will be mobilising this Friday to help push the Zero Carbon Bill through Parliament and make sure its the best piece of legislation that it can be to safeguard our future. An ambitious Zero Carbon Bill will set out the basis to ensure all of our demands are implemented.

We’re also demanding that the Government declare a climate emergency. This move will set the narrative for the urgent pace at which we need to act on climate change, but must uphold our democratic systems and obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

We do have other demands but we see an ambitious Zero Carbon Bill as being critical at this moment in time as more than ever, we need to show that our movement supports Parliament strengthening the bill and passing it into law with cross-party support.

We look forward to mobilising with thousands of young people this Friday and ensuring that our voices are heard throughout the submission process. James Shaw, you can and must go further. We support you, we’re backing you.

From the New Zealand School Strikers.