Nationwide post budget events 2019: CPAG and associates

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 13:32

Will this really be a Wellbeing Budget, and what will it's impacts be for children in poverty?

Find out what the impact of Budget 2019 will be for families and children, in Child Poverty Action Group’s 2019 Post Budget presentations.

Every year Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) hosts Post Budget events across the nation, providing a unique, low-cost opportunity for communities to come together and hear about what budgetary changes will mean for children and young people, especially those whose lives are affected by structural socio-economic disadvantage.

At each event, a child-focused analysis and commentary of the Budget 2019 (announced on May 30), will be delivered by special guest speakers, as well as spokespeople from CPAG.

After last year's first steps - we are looking to the Government to present a Budget that will be truly transformative for children who experience the most severe poverty.

We warmly invite all public and media to attend a presentation in your locality.

The events are being held on May 31 in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, June 5 in Nelson-Tasman, June 7 in Dunedin and June 12 in Whangarei.

Friday, May 31

AUCKLAND Mt Eden War Memorial Hall - 11:30am. Guest speakers include CPAG Co-Convenor Alan Johnson, education and theatre expert Professor Peter O'Connor, and senior lecturer at Te Kupenga Hauora MÄori, Dr Sarah-Jane Paine, with special guest MC Dr Hinemoa Elder. Livestream link TBA.

WELLINGTON (with the Public Health Association) The Boat Shed, Taranaki Street Wharf - breakfast served at 7:15am. Speakers include executive director and chief economist Dr Ganesh Nana, president of the Public Health Association of New Zealand Lee Tuki, and the Minister of Social Development Hon. Carmel Sepuloni. With CPAG MC Dr Nikki Turner.

CHRISTCHURCH Villa Maria College 7.15am. Guest Speakers include Associate Professor at Auckland University's School of Counselling, Human Services and Social Work and CPAG's social security spokesperson Mike O'Brien. More local speakers TBA.

Wednesday, June 5

NELSON-TASMAN (with Soroptimists of Aotearoa) Stoke School hall 9.30am. Guest speakers include Paediatrician and CPAG’s children's health spokesperson, Dr Innes Asher; author, journalist and academic Max Rashbrooke.

Friday, June 7

DUNEDIN (with Choose Kids) Dunedin Community House 12.30pm (Bring Your Own Lunch event). Guest speakers include author, journalist and academic Max Rashbrooke and the event will feature a speaker panel of local service providers and students who will discuss the budget's outcomes for their communities.

Wednesday, June 12

WHANGAREI (with Manaia Health PHO) Manaia Health Ratu Room, Rust Avenue 9:30am. Whangarei CPAG presents 'Responding to the ‘Wellbeing Budget’ - Youth assess the Budget'