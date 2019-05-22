Horowhenua District Council backs Vote 2019 campaign

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 13:59

Horowhenua District Council has confirmed its participation in the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Vote 2019 campaign to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.

Local election turnout has been declining since the 1980s and only 42 per cent of New Zealanders voted in the 2013 elections, down from 49 per cent in 2010. In Horowhenua, 51 per cent of voters cast their ballot in 2016.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said: "Our district has one of the highest enrolment rates in the country, but we still need to lift enrolment among some segments of our population. For example, 30 per cent of those aged between 18 and 24 aren’t enrolled to vote. I want to encourage everyone to enrol so that they can vote and have a say in the future of Horowhenua."

LGNZ’s Vote 2019 campaign will work with participating local councils, national businesses and community organisations to showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country.

LGNZ President Dave Cull welcomes Horowhenua District Council stepping up to partner with LGNZ in the Vote 2019 campaign and ultimately help build a stronger community through more engaged local democracy.

"Partnering with councils is integral to Vote 2019. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship focused on building a larger pool of skilled local candidates to stand in their communities and inspiring more people to vote," said Mr Cull.

LGNZ research shows a significant number of citizens are interested in the local government process but don’t vote, or want to vote but say it’s too hard to find the information to make an informed decision.

"Vote 2019 will support Horowhenua District Council in ensuring voters have access to the information they need about local candidates standing and about the voting process, including when, where and how they can vote," said Mr Cull.

"We’re thrilled to work with Horowhenua District Council in encouraging talented, committed people to stand for office and to vote in your local elections, the most powerful ways to influence positive outcomes in your community," he said.

For more information on standing as a candidate visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz or www.vote2019.co.nz