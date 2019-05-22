Gun buyback may have already started - Bishop

Wednesday, 22 May, 2019 - 16:19

Police Minister Stuart Nash owes New Zealanders an explanation about whether Police have had to buy back the guns that were stolen when they left the backdoor open, National’s Police spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"Mr Nash and the Prime Minister said New Zealanders could hand their firearms into Police following the Christchurch terrorist attacks. But they didn’t check first whether Police could securely hold them.

"Last month 11 guns were stolen from Palmerston North Police Station, after a back door to the station was left open.

"National understands that to get back eight of the 11 guns that were stolen from Palmerston North Police Station, Police had to pay to get them back. Mr Nash refused to say whether or not Police paid for the return of the guns, despite being asked twice in Parliament today.

"The Minister needs to be honest about what has happened here. It would be deeply embarrassing for the Government’s gun buyback scheme to start by paying criminals for weapons stolen from a police station."