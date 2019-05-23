Designs unveiled for Hutt to Wellington coastal pathway

Thursday, 23 May, 2019 - 10:27

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today unveiled designs for public consultation on the Ngauranga to Petone shared walking and cycling pathway. The Associate Minister also announced funding approval to begin construction on the Petone to Melling pathway.

"This project will provide people living in the Hutt with a congestion-free commuting option into the city," said Julie Anne Genter.

"With the rise of e-bikes and e-scooters, this path will provide people with more options for travelling between the Hutt, Petone, and Wellington City.

"The new designs show that the pathway will be an attraction for both visitors and residents alike. The 5 m wide path will include additional space for people to rest, picnic, and fish the coast. An iconic overbridge at Ngauranga will connect people to the coastal pathway.

‘The project itself represents the most significant expansion of public access to Wellington’s waterfront in decades.

"The seaside path provides a critical resilience upgrade to the network, with protection of State Highway 2 and the rail line from erosion and damaging storm surges.

"In addition, the Transport Agency has approved construction to begin to extend a shared walking and cycling path from Melling to Petone.

"This path will make it safer and easier for people to walk, cycle and scooter to the train station, which will help reduce congestion and take the pressure of park and ride facilities.

"Ultimately the Melling to Petone section will connect to the coastal pathway and provide access right to the city. Work is expected to start on this section before the end of this year, with the project completed by the end of 2020," said Julie Anne Genter.

People can find out more about the proposed design for the Ngauranga to Wellington section and have their say using an online platform, Social Pinpoint: nzta.mysocialpinpoint.com/w2hvlink