Robertson concedes defeat on budget rules - Amy Adams

Thursday, 23 May, 2019 - 11:22

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has today thrown in the towel by scrapping his self-imposed debt target, National’s Finance Spokesperson Amy Adams says.

"Grant Robertson has been backed into a corner by allowing the economy to slow, over promising and making poor spending choices. Now, instead of a fixed target Grant Robertson has lifted the debt limit by 5 per cent. That loosens the purse strings by tens of billions of dollars.

"This is a blunt admission the Government can’t manage the books properly, it is not wriggle-room. This makes the fiscal hole look like a puddle.

"You can almost guarantee that means debt at the upper end of the range of 25 per cent. This is an admission of defeat from a Finance Minister who has repeatedly used these rules to give himself the appearance of being fiscally responsible.

"This decision will mean billions of dollars more debt because the Government can’t manage the books properly and wants to spend up on big wasteful promises in election year.

"This will pay for things like Shane Jones’ slush fund, fees-free tertiary and KiwiBuild - in other words, it’s wasteful spending.

"Debt isn’t free. It will have to be paid for by higher taxes in the future.

"The debt target is the latest broken promise by the Government as the ‘year of delivery’ continues to be an embarrassing string of failures.

"It took the last Labour Government two terms to lose its fiscal discipline. This Government has given up in 18 months. This confirms you simply can’t trust Labour with the economy."