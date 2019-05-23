Wellington Mayor delighted with Petone-Ngauranga design

Thursday, 23 May, 2019 - 12:45

Wellington City Council Mayor Justin Lester has welcomed the revealing of designs for a shared walk/cycleway between Petone and Ngauranga.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking feedback on the design for the seaward side of State Highway 2 between the Hutt Valley and the city.

"We are seeing an increasing number of people commuting by bike from this direction, and the design, which looks fantastic, will only help boost those numbers by providing a safe place to ride," the Mayor says.

"The planned new 5-metre wide path should help ease congestion on the highway, and obviously link with the improved walking and biking facilities this Council has developed along Hutt Road, and with the planned safer biking links through Thorndon Quay announced as part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme last week."

Wellington City Council is working with the Government and community to develop a connected citywide cycling network.

Surveys have indicated 76 percent of the population over the age of 18 would consider cycling if there were protected bike lanes.

About 22 percent would prefer to bike to work, and the two main reasons preventing people from cycling are the lack of dedicated infrastructure and traffic safety concerns.

Councillor Sarah Free, who holds the Wellington City Council walking and cycling portfolios says the Petone-Ngauranga section will be a crucial part of Te Aranui o PÅneke (the Great Harbour Way).

"The design makes great use of the waterfront, and I am sure it will become a popular recreational route for families and other people wanting to pedal, scoot, walk and run by the harbour. It will be a fantastic attraction for out-of-town visitors too."

Wellington City Council is developing two other key sections of Te Aranui o PÅneke at the moment in partnership with the Government - the new two-way bike path around Evans Bay, and the new walking and biking paths along the seaward side of Cobham Drive.